Traffic is being released after accident involving 3 lorries closes M1 in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 17:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All lanes have been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Derbyshire but drivers are still warned of delays.

National Highways East Midlands have confirmed that all lanes have been reopened on M1 Northbound following a multi-vehicle collision involving three lorries and a car.

Drivers are reporting that there are still long delays and traffic is moving slowly – as about 14 miles of congestion built up earlier this afternoon when all traffic was temporarily held.

The incident happened just before 4 pm on M1 Northboundon after J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and National Highways wanted drivers delays of up 90 minutes.

Related topics:TrafficDerbyshireDriversNational HighwaysMansfieldChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.