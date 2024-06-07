Traffic is being released after accident involving 3 lorries closes M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lanes have been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Derbyshire but drivers are still warned of delays.

National Highways East Midlands have confirmed that all lanes have been reopened on M1 Northbound following a multi-vehicle collision involving three lorries and a car.

Drivers are reporting that there are still long delays and traffic is moving slowly – as about 14 miles of congestion built up earlier this afternoon when all traffic was temporarily held.

