Traffic is being released after accident involving 3 lorries closes M1 in Derbyshire
All lanes have been reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on M1 in Derbyshire but drivers are still warned of delays.
National Highways East Midlands have confirmed that all lanes have been reopened on M1 Northbound following a multi-vehicle collision involving three lorries and a car.
Drivers are reporting that there are still long delays and traffic is moving slowly – as about 14 miles of congestion built up earlier this afternoon when all traffic was temporarily held.
The incident happened just before 4 pm on M1 Northboundon after J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and National Highways wanted drivers delays of up 90 minutes.
