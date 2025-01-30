Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brimington has been left gridlocked this week after a number of roadworks made the village impassable.

Brimington residents and motorists have complained about long queues in the village after numerous roadworks, commissioned by various parties, were carried out in recent days.

High Street was gridlocked for most of the week due to emergency roadworks put in place by Severn Trent.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused in Brimington, which is the result of a burst pipe.

“Our teams were on site yesterday to begin work on the pipe and will be returning in the next week to complete the job. While our teams are on site, there will be a lane closure to ensure the public and our workers stay safe, we’ll be working to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

Severn Trent has confirmed that the road has been reopened now – but more closures are expected next week when the contractors will be back on site to fix the burst pipe.

Another set of works was carried out at Ringwood Road in Brimington between Monday, January 27 and Wednesday, January 29, causing further delays and frustrations.

The works were put in place by Derbyshire County Council’s and involved repairs to traffic lights system.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We apologise if these roadworks have caused issues for people in the local area. We had to close the road so that we can update the part that controls the traffic lights, which has reached the end of its life."

This weeks’ gridlock comes after drivers were facing disruption last weekend as roadworks were carried out ahead of new Aldi store opening in the village.

The supermarket is set to open its doors at the former site of Robinson’s Caravans at Ringwood Road after Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved Aldi Foodstores Ltd’s planning application earlier this month.

Many residents and businesses have raised concerns that the scheme will lead to further traffic issues, air pollution, an impact on heritage and residents.

But Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority stated the scheme does not pose an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion. An Aldi spokesperson said 85 percent of more than 500 respondents in a survey have been supportive of the plans.