Tractor overturned and collided with Range Rover in Derbyshire – forcing police to close road
A tractor overturned and crashed into a Range Rover – forcing police to close a Derbyshire road to recover the vehicle.
The Hill was closed yesterday (Sunday, September 7) at Cromford after a tractor towing a trailer overturned and collided with a Range Rover.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened at 1.45pm and nobody was injured.”
The road was closed between its junctions with Via Gellia Road and Baker’s Lane to allow for the recovery of the tractor.