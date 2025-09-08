Tractor overturned and collided with Range Rover in Derbyshire – forcing police to close road

A tractor overturned and crashed into a Range Rover – forcing police to close a Derbyshire road to recover the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hill was closed yesterday (Sunday, September 7) at Cromford after a tractor towing a trailer overturned and collided with a Range Rover.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened at 1.45pm and nobody was injured.”

The road was closed between its junctions with Via Gellia Road and Baker’s Lane to allow for the recovery of the tractor.