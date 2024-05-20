Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people were taken to the hospital following two separate collisions on A632 in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police were contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A632 in Walton just after 1.30 pm on Saturday, May 18.

The rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to hospital having suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

The road was closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the scene and reopened around 2.55 pm.

Just after 8.40 pm on the same day, emergency services were called to attend another accident on the A632 – this time near Hut Lane in Ashover.

The collision involved one car and eye witnesses have reported that the vehicle ‘careered through a wall into a field’.