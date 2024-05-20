Three people taken to hospital with injuries – following two accidents on busy Derbyshire road on the same day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire police were contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A632 in Walton just after 1.30 pm on Saturday, May 18.
The rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to hospital having suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
The road was closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the scene and reopened around 2.55 pm.
Just after 8.40 pm on the same day, emergency services were called to attend another accident on the A632 – this time near Hut Lane in Ashover.
The collision involved one car and eye witnesses have reported that the vehicle ‘careered through a wall into a field’.
Derbyshire police confirmed that the driver was taken to hospital, and it is suspected they may have suffered from a medical episode. No other people were injured.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.