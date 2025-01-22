Three people in hospital including mother and daughter - as firefighters cut off roof vehicle after Chesterfield accident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision took place at a mini roundabout at the junction of Peveril Road and Highfield Lane in Newbold Chesterfield around 2.15 pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 15).
Emergency services including Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on Peveril Road in Chesterfield at 14:21 hours on Wednesday 15 January 2025.
“On arrival, crews found three casualties, including a female and her daughter, and one adult male trapped in a vehicle.
"Firefighters made all vehicles safe and worked to release the trapped male, performing a full roof removal. All casualties were handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and conveyed to hospital.
“Fire crews left the scene at 15:28 hours and the incident was handed over to Derbyshire Constabulary.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a collision in Peveril Road, Chesterfield, just after 2.15pm on Wednesday 15 January.
“The collision involved a Vauxhall Mokka, Peugeot van and a tractor and trailer. One person has been injured but the extent of their injuries is not yet known. Road was reopened at 4.25 pm and no major injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.