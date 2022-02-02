Thousands sign petition to reinstate services on Matlock to Nottingham line

Services on the line were first cut in June 2021, with East Midlands Railway struggling to run a full timetable due to the amount of staff that were self-isolating.

EMR then decided not to reintroduce services as part of their December 2021 timetable change, forcing anyone that wants to travel from Matlock to Nottingham to have to change in Derby.

Gary Roberts, who organised the petition, wrote: “This has seen a huge level of disruption to passengers travelling for leisure, education and employment. A single journey has typically increased from 45 minutes to nearly two hours at peak times.

In some instances, it is taking commuters more than twice as long to travel between Matlock and Nottingham.

“Those travelling for work in the NHS and working for Nottingham’s major employers including Experian, HMRC and the universities are amongst those affected.

“Not only does this impact those that work or travel to these locations for education, but the longer term impact on tourism and leisure could be catastrophic.

“Already, commuters are switching to cars and this is likely to have an impact on air quality around these locations.”

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “In recent months we have been working to improve our services and as a result, we were able to reintroduce 22 trains to our base timetable in December.

“We have been clear that we would like to go further and provide more services, but this was dependent on a continued improvement in Covid-related absence, further improvements in our Nottingham hub and the delivery of additional trains.

“Regrettably, we have not received additional trains and we do not have a firm timeline for their arrival. As such, we have reached a point where we must bid and plan a timetable based on the resources and information we have at this moment.

“We understand this is deeply disappointing for our customers and we are very sorry we are not able to reintroduce through services between Matlock and Nottingham at this time.