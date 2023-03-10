Derbyshire County Council has urged drivers to avoid travel if possible as amber weather warning remains in place in Derbyshire.

In the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales gritters have spent the night clearing the main roads, but in many cases snow has blown back on them by the winds.

All primary and secondary routes in the county were gritted yesterday afternoon and again from 1am this morning.

Gritting crews continue to work around the clock to respond to the changing conditions along with our farmer contractors who were out clearing roads local to them yesterday afternoon and are from first light this morning.

Derbyshire County Council’s traffic cameras show road conditions at eight places either in Derbyshire or just outside.

Each picture is updated.

Please make sure that you check the date and time of the camera you are viewing before making a decision about your journey.

1 . A517 Hulland Ward snow and high winds overnight have caused very difficult conditions across Derbyshire with High Peak and Derbyshire Dales particularly affected. Photo: DCC Photo Sales

2 . Cat and Fiddle A537 Cat and Fiddle in remains closed along many other roads in Peak District. Most roads in the High Peak are closed, with only the A6 from Bakewell through Buxton to New Mills still open. Photo: DCC Photo Sales

3 . A623 Tidswell While many roads in Derbyshire have been closed, A623 in Tidswell remains open. Photo: DCC Photo Sales

4 . A619 Whitwell All primary and secondary routes were gritted yesterday afternoon and again from 1am this morning. Photo: DCC Photo Sales