These are the scariest roundabouts across Chesterfield – with one named as the area’s most dangerous amid a high number of crashes

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:23 BST
These are the scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield – with data revealing one that is especially dangerous for motorists.

When it comes to driving around Chesterfield, some of the roundabouts on our roads can be pretty scary – but which should drivers be most wary of?

We have analysed figures from Crashmap, which uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place that have led to injuries. We then tallied up the number of accidents that occurred either on, or very close, to each roundabout.

The results are listed in the gallery below – did any of the roundabouts that made this ranking surprise you?

This key roundabout connects Chesterfield with the M1, and saw 47 incidents take place between 2019 and 2023 - making it the worst in the area for collisions.

Horns Bridge is second in this list of the scariest roundabouts for drivers in Chesterfield, with 23 collisions that led to injuries over a five-year period.

The Whittington Moor Roundabout is third on this list, with 22 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023.

