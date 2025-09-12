When it comes to driving around Chesterfield, some of the roundabouts on our roads can be pretty scary – but which should drivers be most wary of?

We have analysed figures from Crashmap, which uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place that have led to injuries. We then tallied up the number of accidents that occurred either on, or very close, to each roundabout.

The results are listed in the gallery below – did any of the roundabouts that made this ranking surprise you?

1 . Scary roundabouts These are the scariest roundabouts in and around Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Heath Interchange This key roundabout connects Chesterfield with the M1, and saw 47 incidents take place between 2019 and 2023 - making it the worst in the area for collisions. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Horns Bridge Roundabout Horns Bridge is second in this list of the scariest roundabouts for drivers in Chesterfield, with 23 collisions that led to injuries over a five-year period. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Whittington Moor roundabout The Whittington Moor Roundabout is third on this list, with 22 crashes recorded between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales