These are the 7 worst junctions in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire - according to you

Derbyshire Times readers have had their say on the worst junctions in Chesterfield and north Debyshire

By Oliver McManus
Published 10th May 2023, 21:48 BST

Derbyshire drivers face the worst road conditions in the country, according to research published earlier this year.

Bill Plant Driving School explored the state of England’s roads, taking several factors into account - from highway and transport expenditure to the number of roads requiring maintenance.

As reported, the research revealed that Derbyshire ranks as the local authority with the worst road conditions in the country – although the county council said the figures were ‘misleading’.

We asked readers of the Derbyshire Times on Facebook to share what they feel are the worst junctions in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and here is what they had to say.

Derbyshire Times readers have shared their worst junctions in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

Derbyshire Times readers have shared their worst junctions in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

Andy Telford said: "Hornsbridge has to be the worst. The amount of drivers heading out of town centre that get into the middle lane as they approach roundabout and think that means they can head up Derby Road is ridiculous!"

Lynne Fantom said: "Boythorpe Road crossroads near the Boythorpe pub many accidents there including one I had myself nightmare should have traffic lights on it".

Richard Higgins said: "Whittington moor roundabout will not work with traffic lights, but does need a surface relaying, not a bodge job. However to have spent the money they have restructuring Whittington moor, has had a massive negative impact, as most of the roundabout is queuing at weekends and match days."

