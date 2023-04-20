These are all potholes reported by Derbyshire road users in 2023 so far

We have gathered a list of all Derbyshire potholes reported so far in 2023 via FillThatHole service.
FillThatHole is a service set up by Cycling UK have, where all road users can report potholes and road defects wherever they find them. Cycling UK than contacts the right council to get the roads repaired.
In 2023 only, the road users have reported almost 30 issues in Derbyshire.
Here is the list of all the potholes reported in Derbyshire via FillThatHole service since January.
1. Swarkestone Causeway on the A514
A large pothole was reported in January on the Derbyward carriageway of Swarkestone Causeway on the A514. Reports says that the fourth manhole from the Melbourne end of the Causeway is the worst but these seem to be developing on many of the drain covers at that end on the Derbywards side. The approximate size of the pothole is two feet by eight inches and the depth is at least two or three inches. Photo: Google
2. Monks Road, Glossop
A 'large deep pothole' has been reported on a bend at the heading to the summit of Monks Road from Hayfield side, in Glossop, Peak District in January. The approximate size has been reported as 45 square cm with an approximate depth of 12 cm. Photo: Google
3. Redfern Street, Tupton
'Many pot holes' have been reported at Redfern Street, Tupton between Wingfield Road and the junction with Ford Street. The report from January says the approximate size is 15 cm and the depth is 10 cm. Photo: Google
4. Heath Lane, Ticknall
A 'large deep pothole' of an approximate size of 1.8 metres and depth of 10 cm has been reported at Heath Lane in Ticknall. Photo: Google