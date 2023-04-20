These are all potholes reported by Derbyshire road users in 2023 so far

1 . Swarkestone Causeway on the A514

A large pothole was reported in January on the Derbyward carriageway of Swarkestone Causeway on the A514. Reports says that the fourth manhole from the Melbourne end of the Causeway is the worst but these seem to be developing on many of the drain covers at that end on the Derbywards side. The approximate size of the pothole is two feet by eight inches and the depth is at least two or three inches. Photo: Google