'There is no excuse' Drivers slammed for ‘dangerous’ parking in Peak District village
Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT came across vehicles parked on the solid white lines in Alport last Friday (May 31). Drivers of the vehicles will receive correspondence through the post in due course regarding the offences.
A spokesperson for Bakewell Police SNT said: “Not only is this parking illegal – it is dangerous. There is no excuse for parking on a solid white line system and road users even ignore the signage we put up regarding this.”
Anyone who sees any vehicles parking on solid white lines is asked to report the parking offence via the following methods: call 999 in an emergency, call 101 in an non-emergency or message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page.