'There is no excuse' Drivers slammed for ‘dangerous’ parking in Peak District village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have handed out a number of tickets following incidents involving ‘dangerous parking’ in Alport.

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT came across vehicles parked on the solid white lines in Alport last Friday (May 31). Drivers of the vehicles will receive correspondence through the post in due course regarding the offences.

A spokesperson for Bakewell Police SNT said: “Not only is this parking illegal – it is dangerous. There is no excuse for parking on a solid white line system and road users even ignore the signage we put up regarding this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...