'The Peak District always comes first': Chesterfield motorists slam council's £10m road resurfacing programme

It comes after contractors began work resurfacing some roads in the Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and Erewash on Monday, May 17 as part of the multi-million-pound scheme.

The local authority confirmed that over the next year parts of more than 325 roads will be resurfaced or surface dressed across the county.

In May and June, large parts of the A6 in Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton, along with key routes in Codnor, Langley Mill and Ilkeston will be worked on – however motorists in and around Chesterfield queried why roads mainly in the Peak District were being prioritised first.

Following the initial news, North East Derbyshire councillor for Tupton Ross Shipman commented: “Not a single penny being spent on any of the roads in North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield or Bolsover I see, Derbyshire County Council.

“Don’t mind us in and around Chesterfield, we like driving on gravel.”

Resident Richard Mumby added that were ‘plenty’ of poor-quality roads in Chesterfield that could do with being repaired.

He continued: “I hate that new heavy usage of roads and junctions get renovated and then the maintenance of them goes out the window in the Chesterfield area.

"If one was to drive on a street very near my home and on Dunston Lane, near the school in Chesterfield.

"It looks like and probably feels like driving on the surface of the moon.”

Kathleen Carlile added: “Nothing to do with the Tory Leader of Highways Transport and Infrastructure being Simon Spencer from Ashbourne and representing Derbyshire Dales I’m sure? just wait until the new east to west cycle route is installed straight through Chesterfield centre that will reduce vehicle capacity ?”

"The Peak District always comes first why should we pay rates for what we get”, wrote John Pointon.

Glen Prince chimed in, “Got to look after the areas that voted Tories in first.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Our planned major resurfacing programme covers all areas of the county, and will mean that parts of 325 roads will be either resurfaced or surface dressed.

“To be as efficient as possible we are grouping jobs together, so the list of roads we are working on in May and June are in the Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and Erewash.

“As we move through the summer months we will move into other parts of the county, and by the time this £10m programme has finished it will mean a great improvement for most people who live, work or travel through Derbyshire.”

Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council Tricia Gilby was contacted by the Derbyshire Times but declined to comment.