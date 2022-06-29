These are the latest prices at petrol stations across the area.

The latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up

These are the most recent fuel prices across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as the cost of filling up continues to rise.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 2:39 pm

Drivers are paying more than ever to fuel their vehicles, with the cost of petrol increasing daily and showing no signs of slowing down.

These are the most up-to-date figures available on PetrolPrices.com, showing the prices for stations across the area – and which of these is the cheapest.

1. Esso Newbold Road

Unleaded: 183.9p Diesel: 194.9p (Prices from June 28)

Photo: Google

2. Morrisons Brampton

Unleaded: 188.9p Diesel: 197.9p (Prices from June 22)

Photo: Google

3. Esso Chatsworth Road

Unleaded: 188.9p Diesel: 196.9p (Prices from June 22)

Photo: Google

4. Morrisons Staveley

Unleaded: 189.9p Diesel: 197.9p (Prices from June 28)

Photo: Google

