The latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up

Drivers are paying more than ever to fuel their vehicles, with the cost of petrol increasing daily and showing no signs of slowing down.
These are the most up-to-date figures available on PetrolPrices.com, showing the prices for stations across the area – and which of these is the cheapest.
1. Esso Newbold Road
Unleaded: 183.9p
Diesel: 194.9p
(Prices from June 28)
2. Morrisons Brampton
Unleaded: 188.9p
Diesel: 197.9p
(Prices from June 22)
3. Esso Chatsworth Road
Unleaded: 188.9p
Diesel: 196.9p
(Prices from June 22)
4. Morrisons Staveley
Unleaded: 189.9p
Diesel: 197.9p
(Prices from June 28)
