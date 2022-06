A standard 55-litre tank of petrol now costs £100.27p on average, while the same volume of diesel is £103.43.

Oil prices are rising due to increasing demand – and this has been made worse by the conflict in Ukraine.

These are the most up-to-date figures available on PetrolPrices.com, showing the prices for stations across the area – and where is the cheapest.

1. Esso Newbold Road Unleaded: 180.9p Diesel: 189.9p (Prices from June 11) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Co-op Duckmanton Unleaded: 180.9p Diesel: 188.9p (Prices from June 12) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Esso Chatsworth Road Unleaded: 182.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from June 12) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Morrisons Staveley Unleaded: 182.9p Diesel: 186.9p (Prices from June 12) Photo: Google Photo Sales