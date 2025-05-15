Teenager taken to hospital after collision involving Kia ProCeed along busy road near Chesterfield
A teenage girl was taken to hospital after a collision along a busy A-road outside Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police were called to Wingerworth following the collision.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a grey Kia ProCeed and a pedestrian on Derby Road, Wingerworth – at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 13.
“A teenage girl, who was the pedestrian, was taken to hospital to be treated for slight injuries.”