Teenager dies after car accident in Peak District which saw Volkswagen landing on its roof

The collision happened in Goyt’s Lane, near Errwood Reservoir, at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 6.

The car, grey VW Polo, left the road and went down an embankment before landing on its roof.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*137060:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101