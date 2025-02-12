Taxi with parking ticket - as over 20 drivers slammed for illegal parking near Chesterfield

After many reports of parking issues, in and around Clay Cross in the evenings, officers from Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) conducted joint patrols with Civil Enforcement over the weekend.

Officers visited a number of streets in the evening of Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 including Eyre Street, Eldon Street, Bridge Street, Market Street and High Street.

Over 20 tickets were issued to drivers of the vehicles which were parked on double yellow lines, bus stops and even in disabled bays.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “Drivers are not allowed be parked on Double Yellow lines, in a Bus Stop, over dropped curbs or in disabled bays without a valid displayed blue badge.

"These forms of parking can hinder emergency service vehicles, buses, commercial vehicles and other road users. And as a reminder there are many free car parks in Clay Cross, on a few of the roads named above.”

Clay Cross SNT and Civil Enforcement are set to plan further join patrols in the near future.

1 . Clay Cross drivers slammed for illegal parking Clay Cross Police SNT Police have handed out over 20 parking tickets following weekend patrols in Clay Cross. Photo: Clay Cross Police SNT Photo Sales

2 . Clay Cross drivers slammed for illegal parking Officers visited a number of streets in the evening of Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 including Eyre Street, Eldon Street, Bridge Street, Market Street and High Street. Photo: Clay Cross Police SNT Photo Sales

3 . Clay Cross drivers slammed for illegal parking Tickets were issued to drivers of the vehicles which were parked on double yellow lines, bus stops and even in disabled bays. Photo: Clay Cross Police SNT Photo Sales