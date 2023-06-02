News you can trust since 1855
A number of closures will impact Derbyshire drivers over the next few weeks.A number of closures will impact Derbyshire drivers over the next few weeks.
Street closures and roadworks on number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District

A number of roads will be closed across the county in the coming weeks as part of a programme of carriageway resurfacing.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

Derbyshire County Council is undertaking a £2.6 million surface dressing programme on the county’s roads – with 34.5 miles of carriageway set to be improved.

Yellow signs will be put up on each of the roads around two weeks before the work is set to be carried out. Some roads will need to be closed and diversions will be in place. On some sites the road will be closed one side at a time under ‘stop and go’ boards for around one to two hours while the works are completed.

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, our cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “Following the wintry weather, we’ve been busy repairing the damage caused by freezing conditions, fixing more than 42,000 potholes since January, across our network of around 3,500 miles of roads and pavements.

“Our surface dressing programme is an essential part of our annual planned maintenance programme, helping to prevent potholes and extend the lifespan of local roads.

“The warmer months are when we carry out our surface dressing programme as we need better weather conditions in the day-time to dry the road and for vehicles to compact the new surface.

“As one mile of road can be treated in just a few hours, we can work quickly and effectively, reducing the need to close roads for any longer than is necessary, minimising delays for local residents and businesses.

“I’d like to thank residents and visitors to the county in advance for their patience and understanding while these improvement works take place.”

These are some of the routes across our area where drivers will be met with closures and roadworks in the coming weeks.

Traffic control measures will be in place along Sheffield Road at Old Whittington while work takes place - and is scheduled to be completed before August 11.

1. Sheffield Road, Old Whittington

Traffic control measures will be in place along Sheffield Road at Old Whittington while work takes place - and is scheduled to be completed before August 11. Photo: Google

Sheffield Road will close for a period to allow for surface dressing works - which should be finished by July 28.

2. Sheffield Road, Dronfield

Sheffield Road will close for a period to allow for surface dressing works - which should be finished by July 28. Photo: Google

Wreakes Lane will also be shut to traffic for works - with the brief period of closure scheduled to take place before July 28.

3. Wreakes Lane, Dronfield

Wreakes Lane will also be shut to traffic for works - with the brief period of closure scheduled to take place before July 28. Photo: Google

Soaper Lane is another Dronfield road set to close for a period as surface dressing is undertaken - which should be completed before August 25.

4. Soaper Lane, Dronfield

Soaper Lane is another Dronfield road set to close for a period as surface dressing is undertaken - which should be completed before August 25. Photo: Google

