A516 Westbound in Derbyshire is currently closed due to damage caused by strong winds.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
A516 Mickleover between Etwall Road (Mickleover) and Heage Lane (Etwall) remains closed due to an unsafe building.

The road has been closed since yesterday afternoon (January 21) after strong winds caused structural damage. Derbyshire Fire Service & Derbyshire Police both attended the incident.

Police confirmed that the road will remain closed today (January 22) from the roundabout just before the Mickleover Court Hotel to the junction with Dee Lane.

Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

