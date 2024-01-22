A516 Westbound in Derbyshire is currently closed due to damage caused by strong winds.

A516 Mickleover between Etwall Road (Mickleover) and Heage Lane (Etwall) remains closed due to an unsafe building.

The road has been closed since yesterday afternoon (January 21) after strong winds caused structural damage. Derbyshire Fire Service & Derbyshire Police both attended the incident.

Police confirmed that the road will remain closed today (January 22) from the roundabout just before the Mickleover Court Hotel to the junction with Dee Lane.