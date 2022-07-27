Stagecoach insists Chesterfield bus services will not be affected by latest rail walkout today

Stagecoach has insisted its services in Chesterfield will not be impacted by rail strikes today (Wednesday, July 27).

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 10:38 am

The bus operator has been consistently and regularly cancelling services since September 2021 – often citing driver shortages for the disruption.

In particular, concerns have been raised over the 77 service between Chesterfield and Worksop with reports it has not run at all in recent days.

But as industrial action by the RMT Union looks to severely disrupt the rail network today, Stagecoach has revealed it is expecting to operate on the majority on its routes through the town as residents turn to the buses for their travel.

Stagecoach bus

A spokesperson from Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Our services in Chesterfield are not expected to be impacted by the strike action proposed by the RMT.

"We are still experiencing staffing pressures, which are impacting on some of our local services, and causing cancellations, but our team is working very hard to ensure services, particularly essential routes, stay running.”

