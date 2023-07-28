Stagecoach announces busy bus services between Chesterfield and Sheffield will not serve Dronfield amid roadwork disruption
Stagecoach have confirmed that the 43 and 44 services will not be calling at Dronfield or Unstone until next week – and will be diverted along the Dronfield bypass due to roadworks.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “A road closure on Chesterfield Road that was previously allowing access to buses, has stopped letting buses through.
“This means the 43 and 44 are not able to reach Unstone and Dronfield, and are instead using the A61 by-pass until August 2.
“We requested to regain bus access through the roadworks but this has not been possible. We're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”