Stagecoach have confirmed that the 43 and 44 services will not be calling at Dronfield or Unstone until next week – and will be diverted along the Dronfield bypass due to roadworks.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “A road closure on Chesterfield Road that was previously allowing access to buses, has stopped letting buses through.

“This means the 43 and 44 are not able to reach Unstone and Dronfield, and are instead using the A61 by-pass until August 2.

Stagecoach’s 43 and 44 services will be affected.