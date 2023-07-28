News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Stagecoach announces busy bus services between Chesterfield and Sheffield will not serve Dronfield amid roadwork disruption

A pair of busy bus services that run between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be diverted past Dronfield – with roadworks leaving their usual route impassable.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

Stagecoach have confirmed that the 43 and 44 services will not be calling at Dronfield or Unstone until next week – and will be diverted along the Dronfield bypass due to roadworks.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “A road closure on Chesterfield Road that was previously allowing access to buses, has stopped letting buses through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This means the 43 and 44 are not able to reach Unstone and Dronfield, and are instead using the A61 by-pass until August 2.

Stagecoach’s 43 and 44 services will be affected.Stagecoach’s 43 and 44 services will be affected.
Stagecoach’s 43 and 44 services will be affected.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Family-run dairy farm brings milk vending machine to Derbyshire village

“We requested to regain bus access through the roadworks but this has not been possible. We're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldSheffieldStagecoachDerbyshire