Snow shovellers wanted to help keep Derbyshire roads clear this winter

It may be the height of summer, but volunteers across Derbyshire are being asked if they can help clear snow and ice from the county’s roads this winter.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

Derbyshire County Council is calling on those willing to help keep communities safe to come sign up for the annual scheme.

Town and parish councils, schools and voluntary organisations all help to clear snow in their areas as part of the local authority’s Snow Warden Scheme. Each group is provided with up to a tonne of bagged grit and given training and advice on how to clear the snow and ice safely.

Snow wardens get involved in clearing snow, reporting local weather conditions via the council’s website, distributing grit, and reporting empty grit bins.

Derbyshire County Council is preparing for winter by calling on volunteers to keep roads open. Photo © Rod GrayDerbyshire County Council is preparing for winter by calling on volunteers to keep roads open. Photo © Rod Gray
Derbyshire County Council is preparing for winter by calling on volunteers to keep roads open. Photo © Rod Gray
Those with ploughing or gritting equipment are also being asked to work as contractors to help keep communities on the move until next April. Anyone taken on as a contractor will get £250 for signing up plus extra payments for call outs.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “Please get in touch with us if you are a farmer or contractor and would like to help clear snow should we get any this coming winter.

“And if you belong to a local council or community group we’d like to hear from you if you’d like to help your community by clearing pavements when it snows.”

Town and parish councils, schools and other community groups interested in volunteering can find out more by emailing [email protected]. Farmers or other contractors with snow clearing equipment should email [email protected].

