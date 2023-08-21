Snow shovellers wanted to help keep Derbyshire roads clear this winter

Derbyshire County Council is calling on those willing to help keep communities safe to come sign up for the annual scheme.

Town and parish councils, schools and voluntary organisations all help to clear snow in their areas as part of the local authority’s Snow Warden Scheme. Each group is provided with up to a tonne of bagged grit and given training and advice on how to clear the snow and ice safely.

Snow wardens get involved in clearing snow, reporting local weather conditions via the council’s website, distributing grit, and reporting empty grit bins.

Those with ploughing or gritting equipment are also being asked to work as contractors to help keep communities on the move until next April. Anyone taken on as a contractor will get £250 for signing up plus extra payments for call outs.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “Please get in touch with us if you are a farmer or contractor and would like to help clear snow should we get any this coming winter.

“And if you belong to a local council or community group we’d like to hear from you if you’d like to help your community by clearing pavements when it snows.”