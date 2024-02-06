Snake Pass closed: Diversions and bus service changes as busy Peak District road closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A57 in the Moscar area of Peak District has been closed since 8.30am this morning (February 6) as pothole repairs are carried out.

Diversion routes are in place and drivers are asked to follow the A61, A625, A6187 through Hathersage, A6013 through Bamford to join A57 and vice versa.

Bus services are affected with passengers urged to check the route alterations before traveling.

Snake Pass (A57) will remain closed until 4.30 pm today as pothole repairs are underway.

Service 257 is currently unable to serve between Ladybower and Sheffield. The bus runs as normal between Bakewell & Bamford Station, then non-stop via Hathersage & Ecclesall Road to Sheffield Interchange.

The 257 which leaves Calver for Sheffield, will serve up to Yorkshire Bridge, then double back to go to Sheffield via Hathersage and Ecclesall Road. The Hulleys of Baslow 271 & 272 services will run on a temporary timetable for the day to serve Bamford, with buses turning at Yorkshire Bridge Inn

272 operated by First South Yorkshire will run according to the usual timetable.

Access to visitor facilities at Fairholmes will be unaffected.