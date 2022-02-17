Slow traffic as fuel spill closes stretch of Derbyshire road
A fuel spill has caused a stretch of Derbyshire road to close this afternoon (February 17).
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:55 pm
Police have closed Chesterfield Road in both directions due to the spillage between the Shoulder at Hardstoft pub, in Hardstoft, and The White Hart pub, in Tibshelf.
It is reported that traffic is moving slowly in the area as a result.
The incident is believed to involve an overturned lorry, however this has not been confirmed.
No further details have been released at this time.