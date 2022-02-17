Slow traffic as fuel spill closes stretch of Derbyshire road

File picture shows police cars. Police have closed a stretch of Chesterfield road due to a fuel spillage

Police have closed Chesterfield Road in both directions due to the spillage between the Shoulder at Hardstoft pub, in Hardstoft, and The White Hart pub, in Tibshelf.

It is reported that traffic is moving slowly in the area as a result.

The incident is believed to involve an overturned lorry, however this has not been confirmed.