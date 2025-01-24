‘Six months’ of disruption to repair huge sinkhole as Derbyshire road remains closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineers are working to develop a ‘safe and effective long term solution for the huge sink hole which has appeared on the B5470 Macclesfield Road but the road remains closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “The embankment supporting the B5470 Macclesfield Road, midway between Ginclough and Kettleshulme, collapsed together with part of the carriageway recently.

“The road remains closed for safety reasons while investigative works are carried out to deliver a permanent solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These investigations will include assessing the condition of the embankment and surrounding area.”

The sink hole which has appeared on the B5470 may take six months to fix. Photo Cheshire East Council

Before the recent road collapse, temporary traffic lights were in place for safety reasons to mitigate the risk to the public while the council investigated defects found on the embankment.

Councillor Goldsmith said: “We consider the recent significant rainfall to be a contributary factor to the sudden subsidence.

“Engineers are working to develop a safe and effective long-term solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the complexity of the situation and the necessary investigative work, it is too early to provide a definitive timeframe for reopening the road.

“The council will provide updates to the public as soon as more information becomes available.”

There is a signed diversion in place and members of the travelling public, including cyclists are advised to follow this.

Councillor Goldsmith said: “ We appreciate that the closure causes significant detours for regular users of the road, and we apologise for this inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Borough Councillor Gill Scott for Hayfield said: “The sinkhole near Bolshaws Tankers on the B5470 is causing significant disruption- and this is likely to be for up to six months.”

This will impact on the 60 and 60A bus services.

A spokesperson for HIgh Peak Buses added: “Due to a road collapse an emergency timetable is being introduced, with the majority of journeys on the route curtailed to operate between Macclesfield and Rainow only, and between Kettleshulme and Hayfield only.

“There are a limited number of through journeys between Macclesfield and Hayfield, which are diverted between Whaley Bridge, Horwich End and Macclesfield via the Cat & Fiddle and Long Hill, with increased journey times as a result.

“All journeys will operate as service 60 - but the Stoneheads Estate in Whaley Bridge will continue to be served on a reduced basis.

“We will be reviewing the temporary timetable as the closure is expected to be for up to six months.”

For full timetable information visit https://www.highpeakbuses.com/service-updates/