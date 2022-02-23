Shocking photo shows aftermath of Derbyshire driver’s collision with tree
A driver sustained serious damage to their vehicle after crashing into a tree in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:23 pm
At 7.50am on Wednesday, February 23, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending an incident at Froggatt, near Grindleford.
A vehicle had collided with a tree, forcing officers to close the road. They were eventually helped by Sam from Precision Tree Care, who volunteered his services to help remove the tree.
The car was eventually recovered and road re-opened. No injuries to the driver were reported by the DDRU.