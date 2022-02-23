Shocking photo shows aftermath of Derbyshire driver’s collision with tree

At 7.50am on Wednesday, February 23, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending an incident at Froggatt, near Grindleford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle had collided with a tree, forcing officers to close the road. They were eventually helped by Sam from Precision Tree Care, who volunteered his services to help remove the tree.

The car was eventually recovered and road re-opened. No injuries to the driver were reported by the DDRU.