Severn Trent's latest Matlock works to cause months of traffic disruption

With rivers and reservoirs at historic lows, hosepipe bans and crop failures looming, renewed attention is being focused on the estimated 2.4billion litres a day which water companies are losing via leaking pipes.

The latest attempt to address some of the underlying issues saw workers arrive on Wellington Street on Monday, August 15, to begin a project which will disrupt traffic for around ten weeks.

Water company Severn Trent will be digging up Matlock for the next two months.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “Every so often, we need to replace old water pipes because the risk of bursts and leaks increases as the years pass so we’re replacing some old pipes in Matlock with new ones.

“As you may recall, we came out in June 2022 to do some ground investigation work getting ready for the new pipes to be laid.”

Work will begin at the junction with Rutland Street, then move in stages on to Smedley Street, which is likely to close in the week commencing September 19.

The next phase will progress to the junction of Wooley Road, eventually requiring four-way traffic lights at the junction of Smedley Street and Dimple Road from October 3.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately there will be some unavoidable disruption. We’re really sorry, but will do our very best to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’ll not close all the roads at once, we’ll work in sections on each road. A signposted diversion will be in place. If you live within the road closure, our team will do their best to always maintain access for you and emergency vehicles.”

Residents and businesses will be warned of any possible interruption to water supplies via postcards delivered to affected addresses.

Any business likely to lose visiting customer trade due to the works should contact [email protected]