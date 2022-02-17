Reduced train services between Chesterfield and London as Storm Dudley damages overhead cables

The effects of Storm Dudley are being felt across rail services today (February 17) with many passengers facing delays or cancellations due to damage caused by the strong winds.

East Midlands Railways says it is running a reduced service on its Intercity route between London and Sheffield, which runs via Chesterfield.

This is due to damage caused yesterday’s weather to overhead electric wires near Luton.

In a statement, East Midlands Railway said: “Network Rail have been carrying out repair work to the overhead wires. The line has now been reopened to allow train services to run. However, repair works are still required to allow a full train service to run.

“Please be advised we are running a reduced timetable today, we encourage you to check your journey before travelling.”

Passengers travelling to and from Chesterfield are advised there is only one train running an hour in each direction between Sheffield and London St Pancras, and Nottingham and London St Pancras.

A yellow weather warning for wind was in place between 3pm yesterday, lasting until 6am this morning, as Storm Dudley swept across the nation.

More train disruption is expected over the coming days, however, as Storm Eunice rolls in bringing ‘extremely strong winds’ of up to 100mph in places.

An amber ‘danger to life’ weather alert has now been issued by the Met Office, valid between 3am and 9pm on Friday, February 18.

East Midlands Railway is urging passengers to check or change their rail plans before travelling.

The train operator said: “We strongly encourage customers to travel on Thursday or Saturday to minimise disruption to your journey (including short notice cancellations, delays and extended journey times.)

“You may use your original ticket on EMR services on Thursday 17th or Saturday 19th instead if you can rearrange your travel plans.

“We understand that not everyone can rearrange their travel plans and you may still need to travel by rail. If this is the case for you, we suggest you leave yourself plenty extra time to reach your destination.”

For more information on how Storm Eunice is expected to affect services, visit the East Midlands Railway website.