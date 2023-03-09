Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that a number of routes across the area are currently closed due to the inclement weather.

Rushup Edge and Winnatt's Pass, the roads from Castleton to Chapel-en-le-Frith, are now both closed because of snow.

The A57 Snake Pass was closed as the electronic signs along the route had stopped working.

Winnats Pass is among the routes closed today.

The A6024 Holme Moss was also shut this morning due to difficult conditions.

A council spokesperson said: “Snow is forecast across Derbyshire during the day so more roads, especially on higher routes in the Peak District, could close later. Gritters are out on all the high routes at the moment.

“Please take care if you are out and about in the Peak District this morning, particularly on higher ground.”