Several cars with parking tickets at Peak District Beauty spot – for ‘placing other motorists and pedestrians at risk’

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
Several vehicles in Grindleford received parking tickets for causing risk to other motorists and pedestrians.

During patrols on Saturday, November 9, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team issued fixed penalty notices to several vehicles for contravening the white line system on the B6521, Main Road, Nether Padley in Grindleford.

The vehicles that received a Fixed Penalty Notice were parked near a sign which advised them that parking at the location was an offence.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “Sadly, even with these signs in place motorists still commit offences putting themselves and other road users at risk.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to point out that the reason for the white line system being in place is the safety of road users, and anyone parking there is pl acin g other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

"This is the reason that the SNT will continue to enforce the prohibition of parking at these locations where a white line system is present.”

1. Copy of Copy of Copy of Untitled Design - 2024-11-11T110933.250.jpg

During patrols on Saturday, November 9, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team issued fixed penalty notices to several vehicles for contravening the white line system on the B6521, Main Road, Nether Padley in Grindleford. Photo: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said the white line system is in place for the safety of road users, and anyone parking there is placing other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

2. Copy of Copy of Copy of Untitled Design - 2024-11-11T111425.058.jpg

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said the white line system is in place for the safety of road users, and anyone parking there is placing other motorists and pedestrians at risk. Photo: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT

The vehicles that received a Fixed Penalty Notice were parked near a sign which advised them that parking at the location was an offence.

3. Copy of Copy of Copy of Untitled Design - 2024-11-11T113004.615.jpg

The vehicles that received a Fixed Penalty Notice were parked near a sign which advised them that parking at the location was an offence. Photo: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT

