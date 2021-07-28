Serious crash closes Derbyshire industrial estate

Police at the scene

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit report that Farmwell Lane in South Normanton is closed to all traffic due the serious collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say this means no vehicles can enter or leave the industrial estate – which is home to businesses including the Co-op food distribution centre and healthcare logistics firm Alloga.