School parking: Police issue appeal after ‘dangerous’ parking incidents at two Derbyshire primary schools
Over the last two days, officers from Shirebrook SNT have been patrolling parking at St Joseph Catholic Primary School and Langwith Bassett Junior Academy.
A number of tickets have been issued after numerous incidents.
Officers visited the schools after receiving reports of issues with parking during the school pick-up time.
After the incidents Shirebrook SNT issued the following appeal to parents dropping off and picking up their children from school: “Tickets have been and will continue to be issued for dangerous parking.
"To summarise and further reiterate, please do not: block the pavement or road, park on the bend of a junction, park on a roundabout, park on yellow lines during hours of operation or block residents’ driveways.
“We appreciate the need of a safe place to park when collecting your children from school, however, we hope that there will be no need to issue further tickets and that parking will be done safely and considerately in the future.”