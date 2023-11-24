Officers are urging Wingerworth parents to be more cautious while parking their cars in front of school.

Officers from the safer neighborhood teams are monitoring school parking and have noticed issues on Longedge Lane, which is a 20mph zone where the School Crossing Control Warden stands.

Parents from Deerpark School are parking in front of the patrol markings, leaving it difficult for the warden to view traffic approaching from Hunloke School.

Parents are now urged to either park on the other side of the road or, on a side road to help with this.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT said: “We know it's not an offence however, it's about allowing the warden to help children to cross the road safely, without their view being obscured. I have viewed this for myself today and it really is difficult to see oncoming vehicles beyond the parked cars.