Rush hour drivers warned as lane closed on M1 in Derbyshire after van breaks down

Drivers are warned of possible delays as a van has broken down on M1 in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
54 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring service Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound between Junction 28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

The lane has been closed for drivers due to a broken-down van.

Drivers have been warned of possible delays due to the closure affecting the rush hour traffic.

Inrix reported that at the moment traffic is coping well.

