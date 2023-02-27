Rush hour drivers warned as lane closed on M1 in Derbyshire after van breaks down
Drivers are warned of possible delays as a van has broken down on M1 in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Traffic monitoring service Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound between Junction 28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
The lane has been closed for drivers due to a broken-down van.
Drivers have been warned of possible delays due to the closure affecting the rush hour traffic.
Inrix reported that at the moment traffic is coping well.