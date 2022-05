There are long delays and queuing traffic for seven miles on the M1 northbound. This is due to a clean-up operation required to clear debris from the route.

The area impacted is near J29A, which connects the motorway to Markham Vale and Bolsover. Congestion is now affecting motorists before they reach J29, which links to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Travel times are 30 minutes longer than usual for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...