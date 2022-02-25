Rush hour disruption for Derbyshire drivers after lane closure on M1

One lane is currently closed due to a broken down vehicle on the M1 Southbound between J29, which links the motorway with the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and Tibshelf Services.

This incident has led to slow traffic on the route, hitting drivers during the busy Friday rush hour period.

It is hoped that the closure will be lifted by 6.00pm, and that traffic will begin to decrease afterwards.