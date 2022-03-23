Rush hour delays for Derbyshire drivers after broken down vehicle causes M1 disruption
A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this evening.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 4:51 pm
One lane is currently closed due to a broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound. The area affected is between J30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway to the A616 between Worksop and Sheffield, and J31.
There is slow traffic due to the incident, and it is hoped that normal conditions will begin to return from 5.30pm.
