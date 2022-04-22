Roadworks and route closures this weekend in Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and the Peak District

There may be delays on Sheffield Road at Stonegravels until Monday, April 25, with Western Power Distribution undertaking work on the route.

Drivers could also face disruption on Chesterfield Road in Brimington, with the installation of a foul water drainage system expected to be completed on April 30.

There are a number of roadworks and closures to watch out for this weekend.

In Clay Cross, roadworks are continuing on Harris Way until June 5 to allow for Derbyshire County Council to complete resurfacing works. Goose Green Lane in Shirland is also being resurfaced until June 6, with delays likely in both locations.

There are currently two-way signals on Chesterfield Road in North Wingfield, as Severn Trent Water undertake utility repair and maintenance work. Disruption on this route will continue until Monday, April 25.

Commonside Road, near Barlow, remains closed until May 29 to allow for subsidence repairs to be completed. Fox Lane and Horsleygate Road, in North Derbyshire, are both shut until Jun 10 for resurfacing.

Roadworks at Froggatt Edge may affect drivers travelling towards Curbar, with Severn Trent undertaking work until Friday, April 29.