Roadworks and route closures this weekend in Chesterfield, North Derbyshire and Peak District
These are some of the major roadworks and closures in the area that may cause disruption to weekend journeys.
Drivers in Chesterfield are likely to face delays on Whitecotes Lane near Walton Hospital. Global Utility Connections are undertaking roadworks on the site until Tuesday, March 15, and two-way signals are in place. There are also roadworks on Nethermoor Road between Wingerworth and Tupton until Friday, March 18.
The roadworks on Sheffield Road in Stonegravels are continuing until April 1. Traffic may build in the area as multi-way signals are being used, with the work taking place to facilitate the development of a new site by Derbyshire County Council. Station Road in Barrow Hill will remain closed until Friday, March 18, to allow for the county council to complete carriageway resurfacing.
DCC are also constructing a widened footpath alongside Main Road in Unstone, as part of a project to create a combined footway and cycle path. This will impact drivers on the B6057 between Dronfield and Chesterfield until April 3.
Drivers heading into the Peak District over the weekend may also face disruption in a number of locations. Roadworks on the A6 just outside of Bakewell will continue until Monday, March 14 to enable Derbyshire County Council to replace street lighting columns.
There are two long-term projects that might contribute to heavier traffic over the next few days. Network Rail are undertaking infrastructural work on the A6187 between Hathersage and Bamford, with disruption on the route expected until December. Delays are also likely on the A625 at Froggatt Edge until the end of the month, with Severn Trent Water carrying out work.