News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Roadworks and closures in Chesterfield town centre, Bolsover, Matlock and more set to cause disruption for Derbyshire drivers this week

Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stephenson Place in Chesterfield town centre is closed until October 13 – with Derbyshire County Council refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

A temporary one-way system is also in place along St Mary’s Gate and Holywell Street, causing delays for drivers, with roadworks expected to remain until October 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.
Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.
Most Popular

A section of Ashgate Road is also shut to traffic until November 24, to allow for cable installation works to take place.

Drivers are likely to face disruption on Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with Severn Trent set to complete their work along the route by October 13.

National Grid is also undertaking utility asset works on Linacre Road for the next four weeks, with delays likely until October 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matlock Bridge remains shut until October 27, with work underway to reinstate the bridge to one-way traffic following the Environment Agency’s flood protection programme.

READ THIS: Chesterfield council leader and town’s MP's disappointment after HS2 rail scheme’s northern leg is scrapped

Severn Trent are also undertaking works along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, set to be completed by October 20.

Roadworks are in place along Shuttlewood Road and Hill Top in Bolsover until October 16.

A section of Station Road at North Wingfield is also closed until November 10.

Related topics:DerbyshireSevern TrentChesterfieldMatlockDriversDerbyshire County Council