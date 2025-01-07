Roads across Derbyshire still closed due to flooding and snow - with 31 flood warnings across the county
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has the following roads closed
Birkin Lane - Temple Normanton: Birkin Lane Westbound closed due to flooding between B6039 Chesterfield Road and Church Lane.
Inkersall Road - Inkersall: Inkersall Road both ways closed due to flooding between Inkersall Green Road (Inkersall) and Cemetery Lane (Staveley).
A619 Baslow: A619 both ways closed due to flooding from the B6012 to the B6048.
A57 Snake Pass - Glossop: A57 Snake Pass closed due to snow between the A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir) and Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn).
A628 Woodhead Pass - Flouch: A628 Woodhead Pass both ways closed due to flooding and snow between A616 (Flouch Roundabout) and Tintwistle.
A6024 Woodhead Road (Holme Moss) - Holme: A6024 Woodhead Road (Holme Moss) both ways closed due to snow between A628 (Holmfirth Turn Off, Holme) and A635 Greenfield Road (Holmfirth).
Goyt's Lane - Fernilee: Goyt's Lane both ways closed due to snow between Embridge Causeway and Old Longhill Road.
A537 Cat and Fiddle Road - Derbyshire: A537 Cat and Fiddle Road both ways closed due to jackknifed lorry and snow between Bull Hill Lane (Macclesfield) and A54 (Buxton).
A54 Allgreave: A54 both ways closed due to snow between A537 Cat and A54 (Rose And Crown).
Asher Lane - Butterley: Asher Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Butterley Lane (Butterley) and B6016 Main Road (Pentrich).
Haslams Lane - Darley Abbey: Haslams Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Alfreton Road and Folly Road.
Frizams Lane - Twyford: Frizams Lane both ways closed due to flooding between Buckford Lane and A5132 Twyford Road.
Horns Bridge in Chesterfield has now re-opened to traffic, but there are currenttly delays on the A617 at Temple Normanton, eastbound before M1 J29. Travel time is ten minutes.
31 Flood warnings – meaning that flooding is expected- remain in place across Derbyshire, with the Environment Aganecy advising people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and not to drive through floodwater. For the latest updates see the Government flood warning site: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location/
