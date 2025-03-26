Road near Chesterfield reopens after crash leads to overnight closure

A road near Chesterfield that was closed overnight due to a late-night crash, has now re-opened

Derbyshire police closed the A619 Worksop Road in Mastin Moor, both ways, between junctions with B6419 Bolsover Road and Lansbury Avenue at 11pm last night (Wednesday, March 26)

Police issued an appeal to drivers, urging them to avoid the area and to find alternatove routes.

Officers issued an update this morning to confirm that the incident was now over and the road was open again to traffic.

They said: “The A619 Worksop Road in Mastin Moor has now re-opened. Thank you for your patience.”