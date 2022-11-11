Road near Chesterfield remains closed as car hits telegraph pole
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Manor Road in Brimington remains closed, but have been unable to say when it will reopen.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The road closed this morning after a car hit a telegraph pole.
Officers from Staveley SNT and Chesterfield LPU are in attendance and closures remain in place at the junctions between Limetree Close and Manor Road and the junction between Cotterhill Lane and Manor Road.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that BT had been called to assist with a telegraph pole, which has been hanging over the street as a result of the incident.
Most Popular
A spokesman from Staveley SNT urged drivers to avoid the area.
More to follow.