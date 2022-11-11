The road closed this morning after a car hit a telegraph pole.

Officers from Staveley SNT and Chesterfield LPU are in attendance and closures remain in place at the junctions between Limetree Close and Manor Road and the junction between Cotterhill Lane and Manor Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that BT had been called to assist with a telegraph pole, which has been hanging over the street as a result of the incident.

The public is urged to avoid Manor Road as it remains closed off after an accident.

A spokesman from Staveley SNT urged drivers to avoid the area.