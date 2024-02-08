News you can trust since 1855
Revealed: Top 10 worst roads in Derbyshire - with 55 potholes reported on a busy Chesterfield route

The 10 roads pictured here have been labelled the worst for potholes at the end of 2023, according to the data provided by Derbyshire County Council.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT

Following complaints on the state of Derbyshire roads, in January Derbyshire County Council published a letter to residents apologising for the ‘massive increase’ in the number of potholes.

Derbyshire Times has submitted a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to the authority to ask for the list of the worst roads reported.

The data revealed Newbold Road in Chesterfield at the top of the ranking with the most complaints about potholes.

Is your road featured?

The 10 roads pictured were the worst for potholes at the end of 2023.

1. The worst Derbyshire roads

The 10 roads pictured were the worst for potholes at the end of 2023. Photo: Google

As of the end of 2023, there were 55 potholes reported at Newbold Road in Chesterfield. That's more than at any other Derbyshire road at the time.

2. Newbold Road, Chesterfield

As of the end of 2023, there were 55 potholes reported at Newbold Road in Chesterfield. That's more than at any other Derbyshire road at the time. Photo: Google

Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield took the second place with 49 potholes reported at the end of the last year.

3. Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield took the second place with 49 potholes reported at the end of the last year. Photo: Google

The third place was taken by Chesterfield Road in Matlock - where 41 potholes were reported.

4. Chesterfield Road, Matlock

The third place was taken by Chesterfield Road in Matlock - where 41 potholes were reported. Photo: Google

