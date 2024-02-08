Revealed: Top 10 worst roads in Derbyshire - with 55 potholes reported on a busy Chesterfield route

Following complaints on the state of Derbyshire roads, in January Derbyshire County Council published a letter to residents apologising for the ‘massive increase’ in the number of potholes.
Derbyshire Times has submitted a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to the authority to ask for the list of the worst roads reported.
The data revealed Newbold Road in Chesterfield at the top of the ranking with the most complaints about potholes.
1. The worst Derbyshire roads
The 10 roads pictured were the worst for potholes at the end of 2023. Photo: Google
2. Newbold Road, Chesterfield
As of the end of 2023, there were 55 potholes reported at Newbold Road in Chesterfield. That's more than at any other Derbyshire road at the time. Photo: Google
3. Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield took the second place with 49 potholes reported at the end of the last year. Photo: Google
4. Chesterfield Road, Matlock
The third place was taken by Chesterfield Road in Matlock - where 41 potholes were reported. Photo: Google