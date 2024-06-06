Revealed: the stretches of Derbyshire A-roads with the longest delay blackspots in the county

The road delay report produced by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery has ranked roads across the country based on where drivers wound up waiting longest en route to their destination in 2023, in terms of how many seconds a vehicle was held up per mile travelled on average.
Not surprisingly, the top 20 longest average delays are dominated by parts of London with the A50204 through Westminster the slowest of all – vehicles waiting 471 seconds, or almost eight minutes, for every mile they travelled.
At the other end of the scale, stretches of the M50 in Herefordshire, the A49 in Shropshire and A259 in East Sussex all recorded zero delays per mile.
Here is how the ten worst-affected roads in Derbyshire stack up, ranked from quickest to slowest.