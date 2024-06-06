Revealed: the stretches of Derbyshire A-roads with the longest delay blackspots in the county

The road delay report produced by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery has ranked roads across the country based on where drivers wound up waiting longest en route to their destination in 2023, in terms of how many seconds a vehicle was held up per mile travelled on average.

Not surprisingly, the top 20 longest average delays are dominated by parts of London with the A50204 through Westminster the slowest of all – vehicles waiting 471 seconds, or almost eight minutes, for every mile they travelled.

At the other end of the scale, stretches of the M50 in Herefordshire, the A49 in Shropshire and A259 in East Sussex all recorded zero delays per mile.

Here is how the ten worst-affected roads in Derbyshire stack up, ranked from quickest to slowest.

1 . A50 westbound between A511 and A515 near Sudbury Vehicles here are delayed an average 39.5 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A628 eastbound between A57 and A6024, near Glossop Vehicles here are delayed an average 40.2 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A5111 northbound within the A52 junction, near Spondon Vehicles here are delayed an average 44 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales