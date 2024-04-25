Revealed: East Midlands Airport home to some of the UK’s earliest arrivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Delay to Departure Report, created by business communication provider Esendex, used FlightRadar24 to analyse over 250 flight routes from the UK over the past year to establish the routes where passengers are most likely to be delayed, arrive on time, or even ahead of schedule as Brits look towards a summer getaway.

The top flights from East Midlands to arrive early were all Ryanair flights to the following destinations:

Wroclaw - Poland (11 minutes early)

El Prat Airport - Barcelona (7 minutes early)

Alicante - Spain (6 minutes early)

Tenerife - Spain (6 minutes early)

Knock - Ireland (6 minutes early)

Krakow - Poland (5 minutes early)

Málaga Airport - Spain (4 minutes early)

Jasionoka - Poland (4 minutes early)

Fuerteventura - Spain (4 minutes early)

Photo by Ross Parmly on Unsplash

On the flip side of the report, Leeds Bradford to Poland was the most delayed flight route from the UK with passengers facing an average delay of 36 minutes.

Those in the Midlands spending some time in the Middle East were also faced with delays as the average passenger had a delay of 30 minutes when flying to Dubai from Birmingham International.

Chris Gorman, Head of Professional Services at Esendex commented on the report: “A delayed flight can cause a lot of anxiety, adding to an already stressful situation for many of us. Whether that’s impacting further travel plans once landed, or causing issues with accommodation, flight delays can cause havoc to travel itineraries.

“It’s vital that Airlines have the right digital infrastructure in place to ensure passengers are kept up to date, with the correct information and crucially, to allow passengers to stay in contact with airlines as a solution is being sought.

