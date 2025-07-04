Residents urged to keep windows and doors closed – as fire crews attend blaze at derelict building in Derbyshire
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock at 5.15 pm today (Friday, July 4).
Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that slow traffic is building up in the A6 (Dale Road) between Snitterton Road and St John's Road in Matlock due to smoke blowing across the road.
The fire can be seen several miles away due to its location with witnesses reporting that the smoke is visible across Matlock and Starkholmes.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue told the Derbyshire Times: “We were called to reports of a fire a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock at 5.15 pm.
“Eight fire appliances are in attendance. Police and ambulance are supporting Fire and Rescue officers at the scene. We expect crews will remain at the scene for some considerable time.
"We ask residents to allow us to deal with this incident safely and keep windows and doors shut.”
This comes just a few days after a fire at a derelict building at Lumsdale Road in Matlock which saw emergency services deployed to the scene shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, July 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.