Motorists are facing delays on the A6 in Matlock after reports of fire at a derelict building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock at 5.15 pm today (Friday, July 4).

Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that slow traffic is building up in the A6 (Dale Road) between Snitterton Road and St John's Road in Matlock due to smoke blowing across the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire can be seen several miles away due to its location with witnesses reporting that the smoke is visible across Matlock and Starkholmes.

The fire can be seen several miles away due to its location with witnesses reporting that the smoke is visible across Matlock and Starkholmes. (Credit: Steven Greenhough)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue told the Derbyshire Times: “We were called to reports of a fire a derelict building at Dale Road in Matlock at 5.15 pm.

“Eight fire appliances are in attendance. Police and ambulance are supporting Fire and Rescue officers at the scene. We expect crews will remain at the scene for some considerable time.

"We ask residents to allow us to deal with this incident safely and keep windows and doors shut.”

This comes just a few days after a fire at a derelict building at Lumsdale Road in Matlock which saw emergency services deployed to the scene shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, July 1.