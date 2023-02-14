The North East Derbyshire District Environmental Health and Enforcement Team investigated a Land Rover parked in Dronfield in January 2023 after receiving a report from a member of the public. The vehicle was untaxed, hadn’t moved in several months and was preventing road works in the area.

A legal notice was served on the vehicle requiring its removal, and the registered keeper written to, but they failed to comply. The vehicle was subsequently removed by the council and the registered keeper was issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice for the offence.

The resident who moved out of the district, abandoning their vehicle by the roadside, has now paid the penalty.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader Councillor Alex Dale said, “Our Environmental Health and Enforcement team are ready to take action where necessary and we encourage all members of the public to be vigilant and report any vehicle they see that they believe to be abandoned.”

Unwanted vehicles can be disposed for free, through an authorised treatment facility (ATF). Further details can be found at the government website. There are also charity schemes which allow people to turn an old vehicle into the maximum donation to a cause of their choice.

