'Repairs not fit for purpose' - says residents as roads in Derbyshire 'peppered with potholes'

Bolsover residents have complained about the quality of road repairs after the council filled in a ‘large’ pothole in the town centre earlier today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As spells of cold and wet weather have battered Derbyshire roads for the last few months, Derbyshire County Council has promised to solve the issue and fix the potholes as soon as possible.

The council deployed extra ‘road gangs’ with additional equipment who ‘are out dealing with as many potholes as they can as quickly as they can – and working round the clock.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a part of their efforts, today (January 9) the council’s contractors repaired a ‘large and deep’ pothole at Town End in Bolsover, which has caused a lot of safety concerns for drivers.

As a part of their efforts, today (January 9) the council’s contractirs have repaired a ‘large and deep’ pothole at Town End in Bolsover, which has caused a lot of safety concerns in the recent days. But as soon as residents noticed the rapirs earlier today, they took to social media to voice their concerns over quality of the pothole fix.

But as soon as residents noticed the repairs earlier today, they took to social media to voice their concerns over quality of the council’s work.

Resident Carl Siddall, emailed Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, to complain about the quality of the repairs calling it ‘disgusting'.

Carl told the Derbyshire Times: “The repairs completed are not fit for purpose. The hole is filled in, but for how long? There are parts around this that are not leveled, I think this will soon break up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many roads in and around Bolsover are peppered with potholes. Quite a lot seem to stem from work that's been carried out by various private companies. How do you get potholes with straight lines that look square? It's about time private companies picked up any remedial work costs, why should it come out of the public purse? Repair work needs to be signed off, even if it is randomly done, it's far too easy to spend money when it's not yours.”

One of the Bolsover residents, Carl Siddal, emailed Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, to complain about the quality of the pothole repairs calling it ‘disgusting'.

Derbyshire County Council and Councillor Cupit have been approached for a commnent.