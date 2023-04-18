Reminder to overtake cyclists and bikers safely as Derbyshire police raise awareness of amended Highway Code

It comes after data reveals that motorcyclists make up less than 3% of vehicles on the UK’s roads, but they represent more than 20% of people killed.

Other vulnerable road users are facing increased safety week as well, as data published by Cycling UK reveal that 50% of adults in the UK say that drivers overtaking too closely puts them off cycling.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We know this is a problem across the whole country, but as many bikers enjoy taking to Derbyshire’s roads, it’s something we need to be especially aware of in our county. It’s part of our work to make our roads safer – especially for those more at risk of being killed or seriously injured.

“We’ll be monitoring overtakes and approaching those who overtake irresponsibly, issuing tickets if needed and spending time talking to motorists. We know many drivers feel like it is a cyclist’s responsibility to ride carefully and find slowing down for them frustrating, but for cyclists, drivers who don’t follow the rules can cause devastating consequences.

“We will also be continuing to ensure two wheeled riders are also riding with care and following the Highway Code, as they too can endanger life when not riding responsibly.

“If you have a dashcam or wearable device, you can help us keep the roads safer by uploading footage to Derbyshire Capture. We encourage all users to upload anything that shows illegal or irresponsible driving or riding.